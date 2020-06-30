Turkish exports stand at $10 bln in May

  June 30 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's exports were nearly $10 billion in May, falling 41% from the same month last year amid coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish imports also slipped 28% to $13.4 billion during the same period, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 30.

As exports decreased sharper than imports, foreign trade deficit rose 102.7% year-on-year hitting $3.4 billion in May.

This May, the export-import coverage ratio was 74.5% versus 90.9% in May 2019.

