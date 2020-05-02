Turkish, European Commision presidents discuss COVID-19

  May 02 2020

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish and European Commission leaders on May 1 held a phone talk to discuss matters of mutual interests, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

According to the statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, bilateral ties, and regional issues.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.



