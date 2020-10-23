Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks

  • October 23 2020 09:07:34

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's U.S. envoy slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Oct. 22 over his remarks on social media against Ankara, saying the lawmaker was acting out of self-interest.

Serdar Kılıç told the lawmaker to look into the actions of the YPG/PKK, which is the U.S.’s local partner in Syria.

"If you are really concerned about human rights abuses in the region, you better look into your partner's action in Rakka and their terrorist attacks in Turkey&Syria," he wrote.

Schumer said he wanted to take action against Turkey, "but Republicans refused so they can keep moving forward to rip healthcare from millions."

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

