Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

ANKARA
Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

A delegation from the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will soon visit Syria to conduct evaluations on the country’s electricity and energy infrastructure, Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

"The foremost issue concerning energy in Syria is electricity. A formula will be devised to ensure its provision," Bayraktar told reporters on Dec. 24.

He also recalled Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s remarks last week regarding the challenges Lebanon faces in securing electricity, stating, "Efforts may also be undertaken in the near future to facilitate electricity flow to Lebanon."

Meanwhile, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu reportedly declared plans to negotiate a maritime delimitation agreement with Syria's newly established interim administration.

"We will finalize a maritime jurisdiction agreement with the Syrian administration. An emergency action plan encompassing aviation, railways, highways and telecommunication services is underway. We are also working to reactivate the airports," Uraloğlu was quoted as saying by local media.

Official confirmation from the ministry has yet to be issued. The first flight since Bashar al-Assad’s removal departed Damascus airport for Aleppo on Dec. 18. The airport, currently limited to domestic operations, is poised to resume international flights in the near future.

Speculation surrounding a potential maritime boundary agreement between Türkiye’s and Syria’s interim government has reportedly unsettled Greece. Greek media highlighted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conveyed his concern on the issue to the European Union during a Brussels summit last week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish forces ‘neutralize 21 PKK terrorists

Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

  2. Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

    Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

  3. Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

    Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

  4. İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

  5. CHP to rally against minimum wage hike

    CHP to rally against minimum wage hike
Recommended
Turkish forces ‘neutralize 21 PKK terrorists

Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial
İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing
CHP to rally against minimum wage hike

CHP to rally against minimum wage hike
FM meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi

FM meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi
10 suspects detained over links to Balıkesir factory blast

10 suspects detained over links to Balıkesir factory blast
Turkish ministries to extend support to rebuild Syria

Turkish ministries to extend support to rebuild Syria
WORLD Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syria’s new authorities torched a large stockpile of drugs Dec. 25, including 1 million pills of captagon, whose industrial-scale production flourished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿