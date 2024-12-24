Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

ANKARA

A delegation from the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will soon visit Syria to conduct evaluations on the country’s electricity and energy infrastructure, Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

"The foremost issue concerning energy in Syria is electricity. A formula will be devised to ensure its provision," Bayraktar told reporters on Dec. 24.

He also recalled Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s remarks last week regarding the challenges Lebanon faces in securing electricity, stating, "Efforts may also be undertaken in the near future to facilitate electricity flow to Lebanon."

Meanwhile, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu reportedly declared plans to negotiate a maritime delimitation agreement with Syria's newly established interim administration.

"We will finalize a maritime jurisdiction agreement with the Syrian administration. An emergency action plan encompassing aviation, railways, highways and telecommunication services is underway. We are also working to reactivate the airports," Uraloğlu was quoted as saying by local media.

Official confirmation from the ministry has yet to be issued. The first flight since Bashar al-Assad’s removal departed Damascus airport for Aleppo on Dec. 18. The airport, currently limited to domestic operations, is poised to resume international flights in the near future.

Speculation surrounding a potential maritime boundary agreement between Türkiye’s and Syria’s interim government has reportedly unsettled Greece. Greek media highlighted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conveyed his concern on the issue to the European Union during a Brussels summit last week.