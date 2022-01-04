Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

  January 04 2022

ANKARA
Turkey has left the worst behind in terms of economy and is approaching its objectives step by step, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing that his government will take all the measures to ease the burden of the people due to exorbitant prices and difficulties stemming from currency volatility.

“We left the worst behind. From now on, it is time to reap the rewards of our efforts and show that we are getting closer to our goals step by step,” Erdoğan told at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) meeting in Ankara on Jan. 4.

The year 2022 is of vital importance for the AKP as the general elections will be held in 2023, the centennial of the Turkish Republic, Erdoğan said, repeating his calls on his party fellows to work harder and speak about the AKP’s accomplishments in the past 19 years.

“The year 2022 marks the 21st year of the foundation of our party and 20th year in power. We set our goals for the year 2023 ten years ago. Next year in these days, we will be talking about how we could accomplish these objectives and how we should get organized for the polls,” Erdoğan said.

Turkey is heading towards a historic crossroad with the objective of becoming one of the top 10 economies in the world, and that’s why it is facing foreign interruptions, Erdoğan said, recalling that the Gezi protests in 2013 and a coup attempt in 2016 were organized to this end.

“We have not returned from our way. We have kept Turkey on its path for a great and strong country,” he stated.

A new economic model that prioritizes growth on the basis of employment, production, exports and investments will make Turkey much more developed, and the past year’s $225 billion export figure shows that it is on the right track, the president noted.

“That does not mean that we don’t have difficulties. We will very quickly leave behind the obstacles stemming from currency volatilities and exorbitant price hikes and will let our country be one of the top 10 economies,” he said.

“We have taken the bubble over the exchange rates, and we will do the same for the inflation. We will not allow any of our citizens to suffer from the currency and exorbitant prices,” Erdoğan said, recalling that the government has increased the minimum wage, salaries and pensions.

