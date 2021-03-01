Turkish economy grows 1.8 pct in 2020

  • March 01 2021 10:38:00

Turkish economy grows 1.8 pct in 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish economy grows 1.8 pct in 2020

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8 percent year-on-year in 2020 amid economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the country's statistical authority on March 1.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices stood at5.1 trillion Turkish liras (some $717.1 billion) last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

A panel of 21 economists polled by the Anadolu Agency on Feb. 26 had projected that the Turkish economy would grow 2.2 percent in 2020.

In the last quarter of 2020, the economy posted an annual growth rate of 5.9 percent, TÜİK data showed.

Turkey and China were the only countries that posted a positive growth rate among all G20 countries for which data are available, while the rest saw a shrinkage during the same period.

Economists' forecast for the last quarter of last year was 7 percent on average, with the lowest at 5 percent and the highest at 8.3 percent.

The economy registered a growth of 6.3 percent in the third quarter of last year after a contraction of 10.3 percent in the second quarter as the coronavirus' impact started to be felt in earnest. Turkey's GDP expanded 4.5 percent in the first quarter.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.00 on average in 2020.

Turkey's New Economic Program, announced last September, expected the Turkish economy to grow 0.3 percent last year.

 

economics, economic growth,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

    Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

  2. Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

    Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

  3. Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

    Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

  4. Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

  5. Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

    Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI down in February

Manufacturing PMI down in February
Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled
Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company

Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company
Norways sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey
Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory

Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory
Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May
WORLD Azerbaijan warns Armenia against illegal force deployments

Azerbaijan warns Armenia against 'illegal' force deployments

Azerbaijan on Feb. 28 warned Armenia not to deploy new troops to its territories.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI down in February

Manufacturing PMI down in February

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector dropped to 51.7 in February, a monthly business survey revealed on March 1.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.