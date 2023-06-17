Turkish, Dutch, US defense chiefs hold talks

BRUSSELS

Türkiye's top defense official held separate talks on June 16 with his Dutch and U.S. counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO meeting, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced.

In the meetings in Brussels, National Defense Minister Yşsar Güler discussed bilateral and regional defense, security, and defense industry cooperation with the Netherlands' Kajsa Ollagren and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a crucial two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at NATO Headquarters, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The gathering assembled defense ministers from allied countries.

On the first day of the meeting, Güler also met with his Lithuanian, French, and British counterparts, as well as Stoltenberg.