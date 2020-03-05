Turkish, Dutch police seize 2,384 kg of heroin

  • March 05 2020 09:07:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Dutch police seized 2,384 kilograms of heroin in joint operations across five countries, Turkey's Interior Ministry said on March 4. 

According to information received by the ministry, an organization was identified that was found to be trafficking drugs to mostly European countries.

As part of the fight against the illicit trafficking of narcotics, Turkish and Dutch authorities investigated the organization.

Turkish and Dutch police launched simultaneous operations in Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland, Holland, and Turkey.

According to security sources, they seized 1,105 kilograms (2,436 pounds) of heroin in Kazakhstan, 703 kilograms (1,549 pounds) in Germany, 350 kilograms (771 pounds) in Poland, 171 kilograms (376 pounds) in Holland and 55 kilograms (121 pounds) in Turkey.

