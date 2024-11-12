Turkish doctors favor aesthetic specialties amid health tourism demand

ISTANBUL
Plastic surgery and dermatology continue to be the most in-demand medical specialties among Türkiye's doctors, driven by strong domestic and international interest in cosmetic procedures.

Following the graduation of medical schools, doctors take an exam and select a specialty based on their scores.

According to recent examination data, plastic surgery and ophthalmology specialties have filled all available slots, while dermatology saw only four remaining vacancies nationwide.

In contrast, pediatric departments are largely avoided, with many doctors pointing to a rise in lawsuits from families accusing doctors of medical errors as the main reason.

Due to similar concerns, as well as rising incidents of violence against medical staff, life-threatening fields such as cardiac and neurosurgery are also less sought after.

Cosmetic surgeries are exceedingly common in Türkiye, drawing thousands of international patients each year who come specifically for these procedures.

Health tourism, now a prominent feature in Türkiye, generates substantial revenue, even surpassing conventional tourism income. Some hospitals, in response to this influx, have started hiring multilingual staff exclusively to assist international patients with travel and accommodation arrangements, catering to their every need.

In a recent interview with daily Hürrriyet, Akdeniz University Rector Professor Dr. Özlenen Özkan, who was part of the team that achieved the first face transplant in Türkiye and the first uterus transplant globally, criticized her colleagues over unsuccessful cosmetic interventions.

"I view aesthetics as a trap," she remarked. "The industry profits hugely from it, and it saddens me. There's a clear shift from femininity to masculinity — those chiseled abs, triangular faces, hollowed cheeks..."

