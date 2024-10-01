Turkish deputy FM in US stresses Türkiye’s role in fighting ISIL

WASHINGTON
Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister on Monday highlighted the country’s critical contributions to the fight against ISIL, while expressing concerns over the destabilizing activities of the PKK/YPG in the region.

Speaking at a Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL ministerial meeting in Washington D.C., Nuh Yilmaz "once again emphasized the unique and concrete contributions that Türkiye has made to this fight since the beginning," according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He underscored that "the PKK terrorist organization and its extensions have become the most serious destabilizing factor in Syria and Iraq,"  ministry said on X.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Yılmaz met with Hamish Falconer, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the U.K. Foreign Office.

During the talks, bilateral relations and regional issues were addressed.

Yılmaz also had a bilateral meeting with Tom Goffus, NATO Deputy Secretary General for Operations and Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism.

During the meeting, Yılmaz emphasized the need for increased solidarity and cooperation among allies in combating terrorism, as well as the role of NATO's special coordinator for counter-terrorism.

Türkiye stands against U.S. support for the YPG due to its links with the PKK, which has waged a decades-long terror campaign against Türkiye, leading to over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and infants, as per official figures.

While the U.S. views the YPG as a key ally in battling ISIL in Syria, it does not classify the YPG as a terrorist organization, despite recognizing the PKK as one.

The issue remains a major sticking point in relations between the two NATO allies.

The U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL was established in September 2014 to combat the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria, with participation from nearly 87 countries and organizations.

