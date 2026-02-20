Financial incentives for Turkish TV series energize exporters

ISTANBUL
Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy’s recent announcement of financial incentives for Turkish dramas broadcast abroad has energized the country’s exporters.

Earlier this week, Ersoy introduced a program that will provide up to $100,000 per episode in support of productions reaching international audiences.

The country’s booming television industry already reaches audiences in 170 countries and attracts more than one billion viewers worldwide.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the global presence of Turkish productions.

Industry leaders welcomed the move as a strategic step that could accelerate growth not only in television exports but also in related sectors.

Şekib Avdagiç, President of the Service Exporters’ Association, described the incentive as “a timely and strategic measure” that could foster integrated growth across industries. He emphasized that the program could open the door to new promotional agreements between drama producers and brands, creating opportunities for cross-sector collaborations in fashion, food and beyond.

Kazım Taycı, President of the Turkish Exporters Assembly’s Food Industry Board, noted that production companies had already begun approaching them with partnership proposals. He said discussions with the Trade Ministry were underway to explore how part of these costs could be included within the scope of incentives.

Similarly, Mustafa Paşahan, Vice President of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association, highlighted the potential for Turkish fashion brands to benefit from product placements and visibility in international dramas. “We produce world-class brands, but global recognition remains limited. Collaborating with Turkish series could give us a major boost,” he said.

“Product placement could be integrated into the series, with even our factories appearing in the background. We plan to meet with Avdagiç, and we must seize this momentum,” Paşahan said.

In 2024, Türkiye exported more than 300 productions, generating revenues exceeding $500 million. With the new incentive program, industry stakeholders believe the sector is entering a new era — one that could see Turkish dramas not only expand their global reach but also serve as a powerful promotional vehicle for the country’s broader export economy.

