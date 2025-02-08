Turkish defense industry makes technology transfer to Germany

ANKARA

The capabilities of the Turkish defense industry will benefit Germany in a new technology transfer, as Turkish-based Repkon signed a deal with a leading German artillery maker to produce and deliver ammunition to the German Army in a 155-millimeter explosive filling facility.

The demand for artillery ammunition has risen significantly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as many countries have been making investments to boost their production capacities. Germany is one of the countries that supplies military aid to Ukraine.

Turkish firm Repkon came into the spotlight with its artillery production capabilities, as the company has so far signed contracts to install production facilities for the US, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan.

Repkon signed a high-volume contract with a German company to establish a turnkey facility, which will boost the country’s 155-millimeter artillery production capacity. The facility is set to be operational in early 2027.

The facility will be used to fill current and next-generation explosives and it will operate with minimum workforce and maximum automation – one of the first in the field.

The deal also includes an order for 155-millimeter artillery shells.

Repkon, a prominent firm in the artillery filling field, acquired Bowas, a plant engineering firm operating in Austria, Italy, and Switzerland.

Bowas’ competence in military and civilian explosive production and its ammunition arsenal strengthened Repkon’s capabilities to respond to the rising demand.

Repkon is the only company in the world that builds metal parts production facilities, explosive filling plants, and explosive production facilities by itself.