Turkish defense chief arrives in Iraq for official visit

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's top defense official, along with the country's chief of staff, arrived in the Iraqi capital as part of an official visit, the ministry announced on Jan. 18.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Gen. Yaşar Güler are to meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad including President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Defense Minister Jouma Anad and Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi.

Combating terrorism is to be the main focus of discussions during the visit, as well as a joint cooperation between Turkey and Iraq, said the ministry statement.