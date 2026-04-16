Turkish Cyprus says peace, stability remain priority after buffer zone tensions

Turkish Cyprus says peace, stability remain priority after buffer zone tensions

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus says peace, stability remain priority after buffer zone tensions

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said on April 15 that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure security in the Beyarmudu area amid recent developments there, while authorities continued to monitor the situation closely.

In a written statement, Üstel said the government was acting decisively on issues related to Turkish Cyprus’ sovereignty and security.

He said illegal crossings into the area had been prevented by security forces after reports that attempts could be made under the pretext of foot-and-mouth disease concerns.

Üstel added that, following contacts with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and what he described as the necessary assurances, the measures were later eased.

The statement came against the backdrop of renewed tension around the buffer zone near Pyla. UNFICYP said earlier this week that it had stepped up patrols and maintained a visible presence in the area after observing what it described as an unauthorized entry by Turkish Cypriot security personnel into the buffer zone.

Turkish Cyprus authorities, however, said the area in question falls within their sovereign territory.

On April 15,  security forces denied entry to a Greek Cypriot veterinarian attempting to access the area with a U.N. escort.

Üstel said authorities would continue to act firmly to protect the country’s borders, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, while keeping peace and stability in the region as a priority.

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