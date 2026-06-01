Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election

Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election

YEREVAN
Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers a speech during a press conference for Armenia's Republic Day in Yerevan on May 28, 2026. (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN / AFP)

 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has pledged to complete the normalization process with Türkiye if reelected in the country’s pivotal June 7 general election, which is widely seen as a de facto referendum on his government’s pro-Western foreign policy shift.

“I am confident that we will achieve the goal of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. This will complete our balancing foreign policy and create new opportunities for Armenia to become a qualitatively new state,” Pashinyan said in a video message posted on social media on June 1.

Pashinyan argued that the absence of diplomatic ties with Türkiye reflects an imbalance in Armenia’s foreign relations.

“If we have no relations with Türkiye, it means one side of the scale is empty,” he said, stressing that Armenia should maintain relations with Türkiye, Azerbaijan and all other countries

He added that this policy is not driven by political “whims” but by national interests.

Türkiye and Armenia have had no diplomatic relations since 1991, while their shared border has remained closed since 1993 amid tensions related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and longstanding disputes over the events of 1915.

The normalization process gained momentum in late 2021 with the appointment of special envoys. Since then, the two sides have taken several confidence-building steps, including launching direct cargo flights, discussing the opening of the land border to third-country nationals and diplomats, and advancing projects such as the Gyumri-Kars railway and the restoration of the historic Ani Bridge.

[HH] A vote on Armenia’s geopolitical orbit

The June 7 vote is expected to serve as a de facto referendum on Pashinyan’s efforts to steer Armenia away from Russia’s orbit and deepen ties with the European Union and the United States.

A recent Breavis poll suggested Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party could secure nearly 65 percent of decided voters, positioning it for a commanding parliamentary majority.

If the projections hold, the result would provide Pashinyan with a strong mandate to consolidate Armenia’s strategic pivot toward the West.

Such an outcome would likely accelerate Yerevan’s departure from Moscow’s sphere of influence while reinforcing the landmark peace agreement signed last year with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev at the White House, aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two countries and advancing regional stability and cooperation.

U.S. President Donald Trump also publicly endorsed Pashinyan’s reelection bid.

The vote also signals a broader recalibration of Armenia’s national strategy after decades within Russia’s post-Soviet orbit.

Moscow has intensified pressure on Yerevan in recent weeks. On May 30, Russia recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations over the country’s growing ties with the European Union, one day after President Vladimir Putin warned Armenia against moving closer to Brussels.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

    Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

  2. Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

    Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

  3. Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

    Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

  4. Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

    Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

  5. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Recommended
Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids
Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss war in phone call

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss war in phone call
Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process

Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process
Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
WORLD Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿