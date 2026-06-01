Turkish top diplomat due in Singapore for regional talks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a one-day visit to Singapore on June 2 for bilateral and regional talks, ministry sources have said.

According to the sources, Fidan, in his first visit to Singapore, will meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and coordinator minister responsible for interior affairs and national security K Shanmugam.

He is also expected to deliver a speech at an event titled "The Raffles Lectures” by The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a think tank in Singapore.

During his official meetings with Singapore officials, Fidan will underline the importance of increasing the trade volume, which exceeded $1 billion in 2025, between the two countries in the frame of the existing Free Trade Agreement and augmenting mutual trades.

Recent global developments have proven once again that cooperation in the military and defense areas is becoming essential; Fidan will underline and discuss potential steps the two countries can take in these domains, particularly on the defense industry.

Turkish and Singaporean officials will also exchange views on potential cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digitalization, financial technologies, and halal food.

The visit will also pave the way for two foreign ministers to discuss current international developments and potential cooperation in various international organizations as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the armed conflict between the U.S. and Iran. They will also exchange views on maritime security.