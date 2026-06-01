Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process

ANKARA

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met Hamas Shura Council head Mohammed Darwish and members of the group’s political bureau in Ankara to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, security sources said.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation said it was complying with the ceasefire rules and briefed Kalın on what it described as Israeli violations, the sources said.

Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip during Eid al-Adha were also discussed, along with Türkiye’s efforts as a guarantor country to support the implementation of the ceasefire.

The sides reviewed steps to ensure that Israel fulfills its obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire and assessed the course of the negotiation process.

Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to Gaza was also discussed, including work with regional countries and international organizations to secure the entry of more assistance into the enclave.

The Hamas delegation conveyed its thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye’s efforts toward peace in Gaza, the sources said.

The meeting also addressed possible steps to prevent ceasefire violations and support efforts for a lasting peace.

The parties underlined the need to oppose Israeli policies targeting the wider region, particularly Jerusalem, and stressed that no fait accompli would be accepted, according to the sources.