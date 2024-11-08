Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation

NICOSIA

The Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry has sharply rebuked European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s reaction to Turkish Cyprus’ attendance at the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit, characterizing his remarks as an attempt to exert undue pressure on member nations.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar attended the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Nov. 6, marking a significant diplomatic stride toward international recognition for the state, which is currently only acknowledged by Ankara.

In a written statement, Borrell expressed the EU's disapproval, stating its concern over the situation.

He contended that the OTS’s steps, including granting observer membership and inviting Tatar to the summit, amounted to a “legitimization” effort for Turkish Cyprus.

He argued that such actions were regrettable and “contravened the United Nations Charter’s principle of territorial integrity, a principle staunchly endorsed by several OTS members.”

The EU recognizes only the Greek Cypriot administration as the legitimate representative of the island of Cyprus, the EU top diplomat said.

In response, the Turkish Cypriot ministry castigated Borrell’s criticisms, declaring the EU’s pressure tactics against Turkic states as “profound insolence.”

The statement urged the EU to abandon its biased stance and “cease acting as a spokesperson for the Greek Cypriot side.”

The ministry noted that Borrell’s remarks underscored the EU’s entrenched bias on the Cyprus issue, reaffirming its unwillingness to remain neutral.

“The European Union must desist from its policy of imposing penalties, exerting pressure and systematically curtailing the rights of the Turkish Cypriot side and people, who have exercised their free will in favor of a two-state solution,” the statement declared.

Turkish Cyprus also underscored the necessity for the EU to “acknowledge the realities on the island.”

At the summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Turkic states to lend more support to Turkish Cypriots, hailing the presence of Tatar as a guest of honor.

Speaking to reporters after the summit, the Turkish Cypriot president also said that his country can make great contributions to the Turkic world.