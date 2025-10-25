Turkish Cyprus president declares political equality a 'red line'

Turkish Cypus President Tufan Erhürman affirmed on Friday that the Turkish Cypriot side would never compromise on political equality, describing it as a non-negotiable principle enshrined in U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after a handover ceremony in Lefkosa, Erhürman stated: "Political equality is my vital red line. It cannot be up for negotiation."

He warned that whenever political equality becomes a bargaining chip, "the Greek Cypriot leadership uses it as a pretext to withdraw from the table."

Erhürman accused the Greek Cypriot leadership of consistently demonstrating an unwillingness to share power over the course of negotiation history.

He called on the United Nations to uphold its commitments, referencing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' post-Crans-Montana remarks that any future talks must include a defined time frame.

Highlighting the Turkish Cypriot community's robust democratic traditions, Erhürman noted that parliamentary differences do not erode mutual respect, adding: "Our citizens have a deep sense of democracy and tolerance."

Reaffirming his post-election message that "there are no losers in this election," he said: "The Turkish Cypriot people won, our children won, our brotherhood won. I never favor language that divides society into winners and losers."

Erhürman pledged that his primary responsibility as president is to represent all citizens, committing to avert division and foster national unity.

Türkiye's guarantor role crucial amid rising tensions

Addressing the increasing foreign military presence in the Greek Cypriot administration, Erhürman emphasized that it heightens the importance of Türkiye's guarantor status.

He argued that with Western powers bolstering their footprint in southern Cyprus, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides lacks grounds to contest Türkiye's role.

"Türkiye is the guarantor of the entire island, and this has become even more significant today. Every day, it is getting harder for us to feel secure," Erhürman added.

He pointed to regional instability, including Israel's actions and Iran's threats, as exposing Turkish Cypriots to risks from decisions excluding their input.

Erhürman assured that any diplomatic or negotiation steps on the Cyprus issue would proceed in full coordination with Türkiye.

"No president in our history has ever conducted talks without consultation with Türkiye … Our relationship with Türkiye is unique, unlike that of any two other states," he said.

Strengthening Turkish Cypus-Türkiye ties ranks among his top priorities, with no foreign policy actions occurring without Ankara's involvement.

On the proposed electricity interconnection linking Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration, Erhürman deemed excluding Türkiye illogical and driven by politics, advocating for a Cyprus-Türkiye-Greece route instead.

"Türkiye, the Turkish Cypriot people, and the Turkish Cypus cannot be ignored in this region. We have always existed, we exist today, and we will continue to exist tomorrow. Those who act as if we don’t exist will eventually lose," he concluded.

 

