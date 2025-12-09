Brazil police ID suspect in Matisse theft

SAO PAULO

Police in Brazil have identified one suspect behind the theft of eight Henri Matisse engravings from a Sao Paulo library and found the robbers' getaway car, authorities announced Monday.

A pair of gunmen stole the late French master's works, as well as five pieces by the Brazilian painter Candido Portinari, from a library in the center of the Brazilian mega-city on Sunday.

Police say the thieves held up a security guard and an elderly couple visiting the Mario de Andrade Library, grabbed the engravings and other items from a glass dome where they were kept, put them in a canvas bag and fled through the main exit.

Sao Paulo's security department said investigations were ongoing to identify the second suspect.

"The escape vehicle was also located" and sent for forensic analysis, it said in a statement.

Brazilian news site G1 aired a video apparently showing one of the thieves carrying several of the artworks through the street in broad daylight, then leaving them propped against a wall next to a pile of trash and running away.

Sao Paulo has a sophisticated surveillance system that uses security cameras and facial recognition technology.

Stolen on final day

Authorities have yet to disclose the value of the stolen pieces, which were part of a modern art exhibition entitled "From the Book to the Museum," highlighting a collaboration between the library and the Museum of Modern Art of Sao Paulo.

The theft came on the last day of the exhibit, which opened in October.

Newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said the pieces on display included cut-paper collages from Matisse's limited-edition 1947 art book "Jazz," of which only 300 copies exist worldwide.

Works by Matisse (1869-1954), a towering figure of 20th-century modern art, can sell for millions of dollars.

A series of around 60 of his drawings sold for more than $2.5 million at auction house Christie's in October, according to specialty site artnet.

The record price for a Matisse was $80.8 million in 2018, for his "Odalisque Couchee aux Magnolias."

The five engravings by Portinari (1903-1962), one of Brazil's most celebrated painters, were illustrations from the 1959 book "Menino de Engenho" ("Plantation Boy"), according to Sao Paulo city hall.

The art heist comes nearly two months after a group of thieves broke into the Louvre museum in Paris, stealing jewelry valued at around $100 million within a matter of minutes.

The high-profile break-in renewed focus on security protocols at museums around the world.