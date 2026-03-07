In heart of vineyards: Calistoga

Ebru Erke

Nestled at the northern tip of Napa Valley, Calistoga charms visitors with its thermal springs, vineyards and relaxed pace — where staying amid the vines lets you truly taste and feel the essence of the land.

As you make your way into California’s world-renowned Napa Valley, the landscape gradually begins to change. In the southern part of the valley — particularly around Napa and Yountville — restaurants, bustling tasting rooms and lively winery estates dominate the scene. But as you drive further north, the pace slows. Vineyards stretch wider along the roadside, traffic thins and the dramatic volcanic ridges of the Palisades Mountains begin to appear on the horizon. Following the scenic Silverado Trail toward Calistoga, you encounter a different side of Napa Valley: quieter, more rural and deeply rooted in its past.

In winter, Calistoga takes on an even more distinctive character. Although the vines stand bare after harvest, the valley’s rhythm never truly pauses; instead, the experience becomes calmer, more intimate and more local. One of the most appealing ways to explore the region during this season is through the Winter in the Wineries Passport program. Running from late December through mid-February, the initiative allows visitors to taste wines at more than twenty boutique wineries around Calistoga with a single pass. Without the crowds of the summer season, tastings often turn into longer conversations with winemakers, offering deeper insight into the valley’s viticultural traditions.

Calistoga may be one of Napa Valley’s smallest towns, but it is certainly among its most distinctive. Long before wine tourism defined the region’s identity, the town was known for something else entirely: its geothermal springs. Since the nineteenth century, visitors have been drawn to the area’s mineral-rich waters and its famous volcanic mud baths. Wealthy families from San Francisco once escaped here for weekends of restorative bathing and long countryside walks — an early form of wellness retreat that still shapes the town’s character today.

Yet Calistoga’s appeal extends well beyond its spa culture. Situated at the northernmost end of the valley, the vineyards here are broader, the wines more robust in character and the atmosphere distinctly pastoral. For many travelers, Calistoga represents the Napa Valley that exists beyond the crowds—a place where the rhythm of wine country feels slower and more authentic. With its small wineries, quiet streets and vineyard-lined roads, the town embodies a refined and tranquil side of the valley. And staying amid the vines themselves can elevate the entire experience.

While Napa Valley is home to many hotels with vineyard views, what makes Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley remarkable is that it is not merely overlooking the vineyards — it is built within them. Set among organic Cabernet Sauvignon vines, the resort also houses a working winery, making it the only property in Napa Valley where guests can stay directly inside an active vineyard estate.

Here, the vines are not a decorative backdrop but a living landscape. In the early morning, vineyard workers move quietly through the rows. By late afternoon, golden sunlight filters through the leaves, casting long shadows across the fields. During harvest season, the scent of ripe grapes fills the air. The agricultural life of the valley is not staged here; it simply unfolds around you.

That sense of place continues in the design. Inspired by Napa’s rural architecture, the resort adopts a refined modern farmhouse aesthetic. Weathered woods, forged iron details, handcrafted ceramics and natural stone elements create interiors that feel warm yet sophisticated. Guest rooms feature fireplaces, generous terraces and wide windows opening toward the vineyards, allowing the landscape to become an integral part of the stay.

One of the most compelling aspects of staying here is the opportunity to experience wine culture not only in tasting rooms, but directly within the vineyard environment. At the heart of the property lies Elusa Winery, where guests can participate in tastings surrounded by the very vines that produced the wine in their glass. Napa Valley’s wine culture is often associated with grand châteaux and monumental architecture; here, the experience feels more immediate and grounded in the land itself.

The resort’s culinary centerpiece is the Michelin-starred restaurant Auro. In recent years, Napa Valley has emerged as a serious gastronomic destination as well as a wine capital, and Auro reflects this evolution. The cuisine is product-driven, seasonal and elegantly restrained, built around ingredients sourced from nearby farms and local producers. The presentations are minimal yet technically refined. Dining here becomes more than an evening meal—it is a way to understand the richness and diversity of the valley’s agricultural landscape.

The restaurant’s wine program is equally impressive. Alongside Napa Valley’s most celebrated labels, the cellar includes renowned bottles from around the world. The sommelier team excels at guiding guests through Napa’s diverse micro-regions and winemaking styles. After a few carefully chosen glasses, it becomes easy to understand why this valley holds such a powerful place on the global wine map.

Calistoga’s culinary scene has also been gaining momentum in recent years. Michelin-recognized American chef Erik Anderson is currently developing a new restaurant project in town called Ilora, expected to bring fresh energy to the local dining landscape with its modern California approach.

The town also hosts several events celebrating its agricultural and culinary heritage throughout the year. The Calistoga Food & Wine Festival, scheduled for April 18, 2026, brings together approximately thirty local wineries alongside regional chefs and producers for tastings and culinary experiences. In May, the Calistoga Agricultural Fair highlights the valley’s farming traditions, gathering local growers, vintners and artisans in a celebration of Napa’s agricultural roots.

The region’s longstanding wellness culture continues at Spa Talisa, where treatments draw inspiration from Calistoga’s mineral muds, thermal waters, and indigenous botanicals—offering a contemporary interpretation of the valley’s historic spa traditions.

Morning mist rising above the vineyards, a midday tasting among the vines, an afternoon walk through the fields and a Michelin-starred dinner as evening falls — experiences like these can unfold without ever leaving Calistoga.

Napa Valley is home to many luxury hotels. But places where you can truly live within the vineyard landscape — where the wine in your glass is connected directly to the soil beneath your feet — remain rare. In Calistoga, a few days among the vines transform a Napa visit from a simple wine tour into something far more immersive.