Michelangelo's works hidden in 'secret room', researcher says

ROME
Renaissance artist Michelangelo ordered many of his artworks to be hidden by his pupils in a secret room to protect them for posterity, an Italian researcher claimed on March 4.

According to renowned art historian Giorgio Vasari, the Italian genius burned a large number of his own drawings and sketches before his death in Rome in 1564.

But researcher Valentina Salerno says she has unearthed unpublished archival documents that reveal a plot to squirrel away his works.

"One of these three unpublished documents I found in the archives speaks of a room" kept by students of the Michelangelo school, the origins of which "can be traced back" to the artist, Salerno told AFP on the sidelines of a press conference in Rome.

"Assets are hidden inside this room. These assets are locked away so tightly that they require a system of multiple keys, so that no one can access them without the permission of others," she said.

Salerno was researching a book on Michelangelo when she came across a document that showed the artist had in 1550 joined the Brotherhood of the Most Holy Crucifix. Those close to him in his final years were members too.

Over a decade of research, she followed the document trail between a series of archives in the Vatican, Italy and European cities including Paris.

As part of what she called a "maniacal plan" cooked up by Michelangelo, his works were to be hidden "because otherwise it would all end up with a nephew he detested."

"The goal was to pass on to his poor, vulnerable, non-noble descendants the material to be able to continue studying, to transmit his art to future generations," she said.

Those involved in the plan went on to form the famous art Academy of San Luca in the 16th century, she added. It still exists today.

Salerno believes the secret room designed to safeguard the artist's creations was likely somewhere inside the Saint Peter in Chains church in central Rome.

During her research, she also stumbled across a reference to a bust at the Basilica of Sant'Agnese, also in Rome, currently attributed to an anonymous artist.

She found documents attributing the white bust of Christ the Saviour to Michelangelo down the centuries.

In the 1930s it appears to disappear from documentation, only to reappear in the 1980s, attributed to a minor artist.

Italy's cultural authorities later declared it to be a work by an unknown sculptor instead.

But Salerno insists the bust is a genuine Michelangelo, not just due to the paper trail, but also because it shares a striking resemblance to Tommaso dei Cavalieri.

