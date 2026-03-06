Rare Roman water canal unearthed in Trabzon

TRABZON

A vaulted Roman-era water canal measuring approximately 300 to 400 meters in length has been discovered during urban renewal works in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, experts said, describing the structure as a rare archaeological asset with no equivalent in Türkiye.

The underground canal was identified within the scope of a redevelopment project in the Çömlekçi neighborhood. Following initial reports about the subterranean structure, teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) conducted gas measurements due to the possibility of hazardous fumes inside the tunnel.

After the necessary permits were obtained, a delegation from the Trabzon Museum Directorate and academics from Karadeniz Technical University carried out detailed examinations inside the tunnel.

The water canal, located approximately 1.5 to 2 meters below the surface, was found to extend from the Arafilboyu junction to the coastal road and the site of the former Trabzon Port. The structure, built at a width and height of about 2 meters, contains a central water channel approximately 1.2 meters wide, flanked by 50–60 centimeter-wide walking platforms on either side.

Experts determined that additional holes were later opened in the side walls during the Ottoman or early Republican periods to connect them to the sewage system. Wastewater is still flowing through the canal today.

Scholars noted that only two similar examples exist in Türkiye, one within the boundaries of Smyrna Ancient City and another in Istanbul, but emphasized that the structural characteristics of the Çömlekçi canal make it unparalleled in the country.

Points to early Roman period

Providing information about the find, Professor Mehmet Yavuz, dean of the Faculty of Letters and head of the Art History Department at Karadeniz Technical University, said the craftsmanship, materials and structural features point to the early Roman period, particularly the reigns of Trajan and Hadrian.

“The tunnel lies roughly 1.5 to 2 meters beneath the surface. It measures approximately 2 meters by 2 meters. In its center is a water channel about 1.2 meters in diameter, with 50–60 centimeter walking areas on both sides,” Yavuz said.

He added that the canal features a high-quality Roman-style vault constructed entirely of finely cut stone, while parts of the side walls consist of both cut and rubble stone coated with thick plaster for insulation.

The canal does not follow a straight line for its entire length but includes bends and angled sections, possibly designed to reduce the speed of the water. Steps at the base may also have served to slow the flow.

Although it is currently used for wastewater, Yavuz said the structure was likely originally built to supply drinking water. He noted that the line descends toward the area known as Trabzon Port, though the outlet could not yet be examined due to ongoing construction.

The site has been placed under protection, but some sections have reportedly been damaged by construction machinery. Yavuz said the structure should be registered as a first-degree archaeological site requiring stricter conservation measures.

Yavuz stated that further cleaning and excavation around the canal are necessary to reveal connection points and associated structures.

He noted that similar examples in Türkiye include a late Hellenistic–early Roman canal in Smyrna and a fourth-century example in Istanbul, but stressed that the newly identified canal has no direct counterpart in the country in terms of its structural qualities.

He suggested the canal may have been connected to Satala, one of Rome’s key eastern garrisons located in present-day Gümüşhane,

and could have been built either to supply water to soldiers or to provide water to ships docking at the port.

“The discovery came as a surprise. We did not previously consider that area to have been an intensely inhabited zone during the Roman or Hellenistic periods,” he said, adding that rescue excavations could clarify the structure’s function.

Once construction is completed, the Trabzon Municipality is expected to conduct further work. Yavuz described the canal as an important find for the city that should be integrated into tourism if properly preserved.