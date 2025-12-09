'Five Nights at Freddy's' slashes to top of box office

Horror video-game movie "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" proved jump scares can still rake in the cash with a debut that ruled North American theaters, industry estimates showed on Dec. 7.
The second film in Universal's "Freddy's" franchise — about animatronic characters at a pizza shop, the tween girl (Piper Rubio) who befriends them, and the murderous if cheesy events that follow — brought in $63 million in the Friday-through-Sunday period, Exhibitor Relations reported.
It earned another $46 million internationally.
Sliding to second spot was another sequel, Disney's feel-good animated film "Zootopia 2."
The buddy cop comedy featuring a menagerie of talking animals battling stereotypes earned $43 million, for a two-week total of $220 million and a worldwide haul nearing the $1 billion mark.
Dropping one spot to third place, with $16.8 million in its third weekend, was "Wicked: For Good," Universal's second chapter in the musical saga of Oz's most notable witches, the green-skinned, outcast Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and popular pink-wearing Glinda (Ariana Grande).
The "Wizard of Oz" retelling is based on the long-running Broadway musical, itself adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel.
"Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution" landed in fourth spot in its debut. The anime-based tale of violent sorcery released by Gkids earned $10.2 million.
In fifth with $3.5 million was Lionsgate's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," the third installment in the crime heist franchise.
Rounding out the top 10 were "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" ($3.3 million), "Eternity" ($2.7 million), "Hamnet" ($2.3 million), "Predator: Badlands" ($1.9 million) and
"Merrily We Roll Along" ($1.2 million).
