Termessos offers sweeping mountain views

ANTALYA

Termessos, located within the boundaries of Güllük Mountain National Park in the southern province of Antalya, stands out as a destination where nature and history blend perfectly.

Known as the only city whose fortifications Alexander the Great failed to breach during his eastern campaign, the ancient settlement lies about 30 kilometers from the city center.

Resembling an “eagle’s nest” thanks to its dramatic elevation and rugged terrain, Termessos is considered one of Türkiye’s best-preserved ancient cities. Its endemic plants, wildlife and centuries-old oak trees intertwine with historic structures, creating a striking landscape. While exploring the ruins, visitors may encounter squirrels, foxes, deer and the endemic Termessos crocus.

Antalya Bilim University faculty member and head of the Termessos excavations, Associate Professor Mustafa Koçak, said Termessos is one of the region’s largest ancient cities. He noted that the settlement was built between 1,050 and 1,200 meters above sea level, a location often compared to an eagle’s perch.

Koçak emphasized the warrior spirit and fierce independence of the Termessos people. “They maintained their autonomy even during the Roman era. Imperial portraits never appeared on Termessos coins. They always depicted their own heroes and gods, marking their independence,” he said.

Koçak highlighted that visitors should first appreciate the natural setting of the site. “Termessos lies within a national park. Because of the wildlife, we close the entrance at certain hours. Visitors should definitely see the necropolises. The sarcophagi and tomb structures are all elaborate, decorated with various reliefs,” he said.

He also pointed to a unique water-source structure not commonly found elsewhere in the region. With its ancient theater, agora, massive cisterns, council building, temples, colonnaded street and tombs, Termessos remains a must-see archaeological site.

Koçak added that the city takes on vivid autumn colors in October, November and December. “You can see all the colors of nature amid the ancient remains of Termessos. Visitors enjoy walking among ruins thousands of years old, surrounded by natural beauty,” he said.