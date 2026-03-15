FM: Türkiye does not want to enter 'unjust' Mideast war

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on March 14 vowed that Ankara will "resist all kinds of provocations" amid rising tensions in the Middle East, stressing that Türkiye has a clear determination not to be dragged into the ongoing conflict.

"Türkiye does not want to take part in this ongoing unjust war, and we are absolutely against being dragged into it. We also have a firm determination not to fall for provocations," Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Khalilur Rahman, in Ankara.

Türkiye possesses strong deterrence and military capabilities, he said, adding that diplomacy must urgently be activated to prevent further escalation in the region.

"Türkiye’s deterrence and military capabilities are extremely high. When we think strategically and wisely, we always have ideas about when and where this power should be used. But at this stage, diplomacy must urgently be activated," he said.

Referring to the escalating regional tensions following Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, Fidan said Türkiye is closely monitoring developments and reiterated that Ankara seeks to avoid further escalation.

Since Israel and the U.S. launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing some 1,200 people, including then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.

Fidan said Türkiye was in direct contact with Iranian officials over three missiles fired from Iran that were intercepted after entering Turkish airspace in the past two weeks.

He said Iranian authorities had not claimed responsibility for the most recent missile, as was also the case with the previous incidents.

“We also have technical data. We are discussing this at the military level,” the minister added.

Criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Fidan said Türkiye has long warned that Israel’s expansionist policies and fundamentalist ideology are fueling instability and chaos across the region.

"For a long time, we have been drawing attention to the chaos caused in our region by the expansionist policies and fundamentalist ideology of the Netanyahu government," he remarked.

The Turkish top diplomat said Israel continues to violate the Gaza ceasefire and that the humanitarian situation on the ground is worsening by each passing day.