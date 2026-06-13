Ministry debuts nationwide physical fitness screening campaign

Ministry debuts nationwide physical fitness screening campaign

ANKARA
Ministry debuts nationwide physical fitness screening campaign

 

The Turkish Health Ministry has launched a nationwide initiative aimed at tackling rising obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles by introducing a “movement age” assessment for citizens.

The campaign, titled “Know Your Movement Age, Live Healthy,” offers free physical fitness screenings across the country to evaluate how old the body performs in terms of strength, balance, and functional capacity.

The program determines an individual’s movement age through a set of standardized tests conducted mainly by physiotherapists.

These include a hand grip dynamometer test to measure overall muscle strength, a 30-second sit-to-stand test to assess lower body function and endurance and balance evaluations designed to gauge stability and coordination.

Together, the results provide an estimate of a person’s physical condition compared to age-based norms.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu launched the initiative in the capital Ankara on June 11, emphasizing that excess weight, physical inactivity and addiction are among the most serious public health risks facing the country.

As part of the campaign’s outreach, temporary “Health Streets” and mobile testing stations have been set up by provincial health directorates in public spaces, allowing public to undergo the assessments free of charge.

During the launch event, Memişoğlu himself participated in the screenings. He later joined a bicycle ride and played basketball with citizens to highlight the importance of regular physical activity.

Participants who complete the assessments are informed of their movement age and, if necessary, are referred to Healthy Life Centers for personalized physical activity counseling and exercise programs.

Recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), released on June 2, underscored the urgency of the initiative. The findings showed that 86.6 percent of the population remains physically inactive, while obesity rates continue to climb. The share of obese individuals aged 15 and over rose from 20.2 percent in 2022 to 21.8 percent in 2025.

A similar large-scale public health screening campaign conducted last year measured the height and weight of more than 10 million people across all 81 provinces.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says
LATEST NEWS

  1. US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

    US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

  2. Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

    Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

  3. Five killed in India military transport plane crash

    Five killed in India military transport plane crash

  4. Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

    Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

  5. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports
Recommended
Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports
Türkiye plans mandatory parents’ training

Türkiye plans mandatory parents’ training
Türkiye warns over politicization of European rights system

Türkiye warns over politicization of European rights system
Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators

Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators
Erdoğan pledges faster pace in anti-terror campaign

Erdoğan pledges faster pace in anti-terror campaign
WORLD US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

The United States and Iran could finalise an agreement to end the Middle East war "within 24 hours", key mediator Pakistan said on June 13, after both sides expressed optimism about the chances of concluding a deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye’s economic program remains on track despite recent geopolitical and energy-related shocks, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that fiscal and monetary policies would continue to support disinflation.
SPORTS Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.
﻿