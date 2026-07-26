Türkiye to deploy F-16s to Estonia for NATO’s

ANKARA

The Turkish Air Force will once again contribute to NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission by deploying five F-16 fighter jets and 76 personnel from the 181st Jet Squadron Command, also known as Panther Squadron, to Amari Air Base in Estonia.



The contingent, based at the 8th Main Jet Base Command in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, will serve from August through November, maintaining round-the-clock quick reaction alert (QRA) duties to respond to potential airspace violations over the Baltic region.



Speaking to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, before the deployment, a senior official from the command described air policing as a peacetime air defense mission carried out under NATO to safeguard allied airspace.



He noted that the Baltic Air Policing mission is specifically designed to protect the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which do not operate fighter aircraft of their own.



During the deployment, Turkish crews will remain on continuous alert against unidentified aircraft or possible airspace incursions while also participating in joint activities with other NATO allies.

First Lt. Özmen, one of the pilots assigned to the mission, said rigorous and continuous training is the key to maintaining the squadron’s high operational standards.



He underlined that the success of every fighter sortie depends on the coordinated efforts of maintenance crews, air traffic controllers, planners and support personnel, emphasizing that teamwork is as important as pilot skill.



NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission is a standing peacetime operation that ensures the security of allied airspace through the permanent presence of fighter aircraft and crews on 24/7 quick reaction alert. It has been carried out since Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined the alliance in 2004.