Legal framework for anti-terror initiative set for parliament

ANKARA

The government-backed “terror-free Türkiye” initiative is set to enter a critical phase this week, with a legal framework aimed at addressing the process expected to be submitted to parliament.

A draft legislation is expected to follow a series of consultations held by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş with representatives from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the New Path bloc.

The talks focused on the broad outlines of the proposed legislation, which is designed to establish the legal basis for the initiative seeking the complete disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

The legal framework was shaped during recent talks between the AKP and the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, according to media reports. The proposal is expected to be submitted as a joint initiative by at least three parties — the AKP, the DEM Party and the MHP.

The 15-article bill is expected to be discussed by parliament’s Justice Commission on July 29 or 30 before being brought to the General Assembly on July 31, with lawmakers aiming to pass it before parliament’s summer recess. The legislation is expected to be enacted by mid-August.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on July 25 that the proposal would not include a general or individual amnesty, but would contain provisions concerning PKK members.

The law’s implementation would be conditional on the verification of the disarmament of PKK, according to local media. A special monitoring and verification mechanism would be established to assess whether the terror group has completed the process.

The mechanism would evaluate field reports from the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Turkish Armed Forces to monitor progress in the disarmament process.

Two DEM Party lawmakers met with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on July 20 at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar held talks with Öcalan after meetings with senior political figures in Ankara over the legislation.

The initiative gained momentum after PKK announced in May 2025 that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure following indirect contacts.

Parliament later established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, a 51-member body chaired by Kurtulmuş and including representatives from all major political parties except the İYİ (Good) Party.

Meanwhile, political contacts are expected to continue, with DEM Party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan scheduled to visit political parties next week.

Parliament had initially planned to begin its summer recess on July 1, but lawmakers decided on June 16 to continue plenary sessions.