Judicial hotline set to launch soon, minister says

Judicial hotline set to launch soon, minister says

ANKARA
Judicial hotline set to launch soon, minister says

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek

Citizens in Türkiye will soon be able to follow the progress of their court cases through a new judicial hotline system, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on July 25.

The new system is currently in the testing phase, Gürlek said in televised remarks on state-run TRT Haber.

“Citizens will be able to follow how long their cases have been pending, how long it will take for a decision to be made, or why a decision has not yet been issued,” he added.

The minister said completing trials within a reasonable period was among the government’s priorities, noting that lengthy proceedings affect both citizens and commercial activity. New offices to be set up in courthouses across Türkiye will evaluate complaints, local media said earlier.

Under a new regulation, “judicial efficiency offices” will be established in courthouses in all 81 provinces to review requests received via the telephone line.

Commission chairpersons, chief public prosecutors and judges will coordinate throughout the process.

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