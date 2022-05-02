Turkish Cyprus PM resigns for 2nd time in 10 days

Ömer Bilge -NICOSIA

Faiz Sucuoğlu, the prime minister of Turkish Cyprus, has presented the resignation of his coalition government for a second time in the last 10 days, increasing the possibility of a new general election.

On Feb. 21, Sucuoğlu established a coalition government between his National Unity Party (UBP), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP). However, due to a split in opinion between Sucuoğlu and Finance Minister Sunat Atun, the coalition was dissolved recently.

Early on April 25, Sucuoğlu provided the same list of the cabinet members of the 38th government, while only changing the finance minister. The same day, with the approval of President Ersin Tatar, the 39th government was formed.

However, as the coalition partners withdrew support, Sucuoğlu had to present his resignation to Tatar on May 1.

In his first statement after his resignation, Sucuoğlu said, “A new election is on the horizon.”

The UBP won the elections held on Jan. 23, with 39.54 percent of the votes. The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) was runner-up with 32.4 percent and the DP was the third party with 7.41 percent. The coalition’s other partner YDP gained 6.39 percent.