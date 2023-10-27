Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye

Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye

KYRENIA
Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye

Türkiye and Turkish Cypriot forces have carried out their 19th annual joint search and rescue exercise near the Saint Hilarion Castle on the Kyrenia mountain range.

The exercise, divided into two parts, involved a simulated plane crash in the mountainous area. Response teams, including medical personnel comprising officers and non-commissioned officers, were deployed to the scene by helicopter.

Using an intricate pulley rope system, two individuals were rescued from the downed aircraft and airlifted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot fire brigades arrived to battle the blaze, enabling search and rescue teams to extract other passengers trapped inside the plane.

Among the spectators present were Turkish Cyprus' parliament speaker Zorlu Töre, foreign minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, security forces commander Osman Aytaç and Coast Guard Commander Ahmet Kendir.

Additionally, military observers from countries such as Azerbaijan, Djibouti, the Philippines, Kosovo, Qatar, Libya and Pakistan followed the exercise, which lasted approximately 1.5 hours.

Prior to the drill, Aytaç held a press briefing where he said, "TRNC [the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] is prepared to undertake search and rescue operations in all conditions, day and night, whether in territorial or international waters at any time and in unity of heart and purpose with the elements of its homeland, the Turkish Republic."

Turkish Cyprus is recognized only by Türkiye and its territory is considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish Cyrpus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

    Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

  2. Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

    Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

  3. Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

    Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

  4. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

    Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

  5. 'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

    'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war
Recommended
Erdoğan slams EU response to Gaza war

Erdoğan slams EU response to Gaza war
FM says Türkiye, Qatar will continue cooperation

FM says Türkiye, Qatar will continue cooperation
Sweden’s NATO accession protocol sent to parliamentary panel

Sweden’s NATO accession protocol sent to parliamentary panel
Erdoğan proposes peace conference for Israeli-Palestine conflict

Erdoğan proposes peace conference for Israeli-Palestine conflict
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Hamas-Israel conflict

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Hamas-Israel conflict
NATO, allies welcome Türkiye’s move to take Sweden into alliance

NATO, allies welcome Türkiye’s move to take Sweden into alliance
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns about Türkiye’s economic program are misplaced, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the economic team has the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.