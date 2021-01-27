Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

  • January 27 2021 09:12:51

Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cypriot leader urges two-state basis to UN head

Any solution to the Cyprus problem must come on the basis of two states, the Turkish Cypriot president told the head of the U.N., said the country's spokesperson on Jan. 26. 

Speaking via video link with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Ersin Tatar late Monday said a possible solution on Cyprus must be established "on the basis of the existing two states and sovereign equality," said Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) spokeswoman Berna Çelik Doğruyol.

Saying the conversation was constructive and sincere, Doğruyol said Tatar stressed that the equal status of the two sides on Cyprus is an accepted historical fact.

"Our president stated that in the face of today's realities and the unchanging dominant mentality of the Greek side, a new negotiation ground is needed in Cyprus, and that a just, realistic and sustainable consensus must be established based on the cooperation of two states with an equal sovereignty and equal international status," she said.

The statement said Guterres would "prefer" a 5+UN informal meeting on Cyprus – both sides of Cyprus, the guarantor countries, and the U.N. – to be held in New York but due to the coronavirus pandemic the date and time has yet to be decided.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Turkey's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. The TRNC was founded in 1983.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

  2. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  3. Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

    Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

  4. Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

    Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

  5. Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou

    Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou
Recommended
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Body of sailor killed in pirate attack airlifted from Turkey to Azerbaijan

Body of sailor killed in pirate attack airlifted from Turkey to Azerbaijan
A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed
EU, US welcome resumption of talks between Turkey, Greece

EU, US welcome resumption of talks between Turkey, Greece
Turkey, EU have mutual interest in positive agenda: German envoy

Turkey, EU have mutual interest in positive agenda: German envoy
Turkey, Greece resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

Turkey, Greece resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.