Turkish Cypriot leader backs Erdoğan’s Eastern Mediterranean warning

NICOSIA

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman has backed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s warning on the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, saying attempts to exclude Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots from security, energy and maritime jurisdiction issues would not succeed.

Speaking at a press conference, Erhürman said Erdoğan’s remarks on the issue were “very appropriate.”

“If the rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean are targeted, I want it to be known that our response will be very clear and very harsh,” Erdoğan had said.

Erhürman said any move aimed at leaving out the Turkish Cypriot people and Türkiye from regional security, energy or maritime jurisdiction matters “cannot achieve results.”

He said his administration had used diplomatic platforms, including the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and meetings of the Organization of Turkic States in Kazakhstan, to advance the interests of Turkish Cypriots.

Erhürman also said the Turkish Cypriot side remained in constant consultation with Türkiye on the Cyprus issue.

He stressed that Turkish Cypriots maintained a strong will for a settlement, but said negotiations were not held “for the sake of negotiations.”

The public would continue to be informed about talks with the United Nations and the Greek Cypriot administration, he added.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry also said on June 11 that any military alliance targeting the rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus had “no chance of success.”

The ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces had the strength and determination to give the “harshest response” to hostile actions threatening the security of Turkish Cypriots.

It was responding to questions about a Status of Forces Agreement signed between France and Greek Cyprus.

The ministry said the agreement sought to unilaterally alter the balance on the island and ignored the will and equal sovereign rights of Turkish Cypriots.

It also argued that the deal was contrary to the 1960 Cyprus treaties and international law, saying France had no guarantor status in Cyprus.