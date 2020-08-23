Turkish COVID-19 medical aid arrives in Sudan

  August 23 2020

KHARTOUM-Anadolu Agency
Sudan on Aug. 22 received medical supplies Turkey donated to contribute to the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

An aircraft carrying the medical supplies sent to Sudan by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) arrived in the capital Khartoum.

İrfan Neziroğlu, Turkey's ambassador to Khartoum and Sudanese officials welcomed the donations at the airport.

Neziroğlu told Anadolu Agency that the shipment included 1,236 packages of health products, including masks, ventilators and protective suits.

Afaf Shakir, an official from Sudan's Health Ministry, thanked Turkey and its people form the donation.

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 150 countries and six international organizations to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 9.

