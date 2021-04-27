Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

  • April 27 2021 08:44:00

Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

A Turkish court on April 26 remanded in custody four suspects allegedly linked to cryptocurrency platform Vebitcoin, according to a security source.

Cybercrime police in the southwestern Muğla province arrested the suspects – the company head, two employees and the spouse of one of its partners.

Last week, the Turkish financial crimes watchdog blocked all of Vebitcoin's domestic bank accounts after it announced ceasing all of its activities, citing financial strains.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) also initiated an investigation into Vebitcoin and its managers.

Turkey, cyrpto, Currency, fraud, Economy,

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

    Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

  2. Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

    Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

  3. Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

    Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

  4. Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

    Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

  5. Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V

    Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V
Recommended
Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually

Auto Expo Turkey opens virtually
Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April
Turkeys sectoral confidence slips in April

Turkey's sectoral confidence slips in April

Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments
Turkish business leaders blast Biden statement on 1915

Turkish business leaders blast Biden statement on 1915
WORLD Israel committing crime of apartheid against Palestinians: HRW

Israel committing 'crime of apartheid' against Palestinians: HRW

Human Rights Watch said on April 27 that Israel is committing the crime of "apartheid" by seeking to maintain Jewish "domination" over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.