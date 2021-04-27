Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish court on April 26 remanded in custody four suspects allegedly linked to cryptocurrency platform Vebitcoin, according to a security source.

Cybercrime police in the southwestern Muğla province arrested the suspects – the company head, two employees and the spouse of one of its partners.

Last week, the Turkish financial crimes watchdog blocked all of Vebitcoin's domestic bank accounts after it announced ceasing all of its activities, citing financial strains.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) also initiated an investigation into Vebitcoin and its managers.