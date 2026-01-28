Turkish contractors mark $500 billion milestone in global projects

ANKARA
Turkish contractors have undertaken projects worth more than $500 billion across 138 countries over the past 23 years, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.

Speaking at the International Contracting Services Award Ceremony held on Jan. 27, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Bolat emphasized the construction sector’s role as a driving force of the Turkish economy, highlighting the global footprint of Turkish firms in building roads, hospitals, power plants, factories, stadiums and high-speed rail networks.

Bolat stated that Turkish contractors have undertaken numerous projects across the Commonwealth of Independent States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He noted that Turkish contractors have consistently ranked second in the “World’s Top 250 International Contractors” list for the past 10 to 15 years.

Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) President Erdal Eren also addressed the gathering, describing the past year as one marked by heightened geopolitical risks, ongoing conflicts, tightening financial conditions and persistent uncertainty. He pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine war has severely disrupted operations in Russia, traditionally one of the largest markets for Turkish contractors, while in Ukraine, firms continue to carry out limited emergency construction despite the war.

Eren further explained that Turkish contractors worked intensively throughout the year to strengthen their existing presence abroad and expand into new markets.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Trade, delegations engaged in high-level contacts across a wide geography, from Bangladesh to Portugal, Iraq to Ukraine and the United Kingdom to Sub-Saharan Africa, connecting firms with new projects and business opportunities, he said.

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal
