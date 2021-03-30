Turkish constructors undertake $15 bln of projects abroad

  March 30 2021

ANKARA
Turkish constructors earned $15 billion thanks to new projects undertaken last year, the country’s trade minister said on March 30. 

"More than 10,000 projects worth of over $420 billion in 128 countries. This is the summary of the success achieved to date and the guarantee of successes in the future," Ruhsar Pekcan said at the 33rd ordinary general meeting of the Turkish Contractors Association.

Highlighting the sector's target of $20 billion for 2021, Pekcan said the figure reached $2 billion in the first two months of this year.

 

