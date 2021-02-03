Turkish civilian airlines operate fleet of 554 aircraft

  • February 03 2021 07:00:00

Turkish civilian airlines operate fleet of 554 aircraft

ISTANBUL
Turkish civilian airlines operate fleet of 554 aircraft

Turkey’s civilian airline operators have a total of 554 airplanes in their fleets, with the flag carrier Turkish Airlines taking the lead with 341 aircraft.

Local civilian airline companies operate 523 passenger jets and 31 cargo planes, according to data from Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

The fleet of Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s largest carriers, includes 323 passenger jets and another 18 cargo planes, data showed.

Private airlines company Pegasus came second on the list with a fleet of 93 planes, followed by Güneş Express Havacılık with 58 jets.

Onur Air and Turistik Hava Taşımacılık have 23 and 13 airplanes, respectively.

Data also showed that Hürkuş Hava Yolu Taşımacılık and Tailwind Havayolları carry out their operations with their fleets of eight and five aircraft, respectively.

In the cargo airlines segment, MNG Hava Yolları and ACT Hava Yolları have five airplanes each, while ULS Havayolları Kargo Taşımacılık owns three cargo jets.

Air passenger traffic at Turkey’s airports, including transit passengers, declined by 61 percent in 2020 to 81.7 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic-related worldwide travel restrictions, border shutdowns, and an overall drop in consumer demand.

The number of domestic passengers declined by 50.3 percent on an annual basis to 49.7 million last year, while 32 million passengers took international flights, down by 71 percent from 2019, the country’s airports authority (DHMİ) reported last month.

Turkish airports served more than 1 million planes, including overflights last year, down from 2.03 million in 2019.

Cargo traffic also declined by 30 percent to 2.4 million tons in 2020.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

    Turkey to ease restrictions if coronavirus cases decrease

  2. Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

    Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  3. Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

    Erdoğan vows to draft new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

    Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

  5. Turkish side to negotiate only two-state solution on Cyprus

    Turkish side to negotiate only two-state solution on Cyprus
Recommended
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Turkish Central Bank submits open letter to government

Turkish Central Bank submits open letter to government
Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far
Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus

Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus
Turkish banks post $8.4 billion profit in 2020

Turkish banks post $8.4 billion profit in 2020
Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent
WORLD WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation

WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation

World Health Organization investigators on Feb. 3 visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus, with one member saying they’d intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.
ECONOMY Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Feb. 2 he would stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company he built from a startup into one of the world’s most valuable firms.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 