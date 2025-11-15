Turkish cinema talks potential as it eyes global breakthrough

Turkish cinema talks potential as it eyes global breakthrough

ISTANBUL
Turkish cinema talks potential as it eyes global breakthrough

In a wide-ranging discussion that moved well beyond festival chatter, leading figures in Türkiye’s film and television sectors said Turkish cinema stands at a “decisive moment,” arguing that its long-discussed global potential can only be realized through sustainable production models, universal storytelling and stronger international partnerships.

 

During a panel discussion at the 13th Bosphorus Film Festival’s Bosphorus Talks series held at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Yeşilçam Cinema, sector figures offered comprehensive assessments of data on the structural shifts reshaping Türkiye’s film and television industry.

 

TRT Cinema Director Faruk Güven said Turkish cinema suffered a steep decline after COVID-19 but noted that the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Cinema Festival” campaign lifted box-office numbers.

 

The core challenge, he stressed, is financial. “Film production costs have risen dramatically. In an equation where producers earn very little, we are not in a sustainable position. If they do not produce, this wheel will not turn.”

 

He added that exports should not be viewed solely as commercial returns. TRT co-productions succeed, he said, because “the target audience is ready and the promotion is already done,” through some hits may struggle abroad because they are produced specifically for Türkiye.

 

Discussing the TRT 12 Punto platform, now in its seventh year, Güven said, “We wanted people to plan their films, build connections with international festivals and form formulas between funds. More than 60 experts from over 30 countries came. Adding international co-producers to our system was important.”

 

OGM Pictures founder Onur Güvenatam noted that foreign buyers overwhelmingly demand romance-driven Turkish dramas. “You cannot produce a ‘male series’ in this sense. Abroad, family, love and intrigue work. Creativity stops being the priority; focus becomes whether the series will sell.”

 

He warned that without foreign sales, television production is becoming untenable: “Without international sales, producing any series for a channel has become truly difficult.”

 

Kunay Film founder Karina Mia Satlykova highlighted the strong presence of Turkish content in Russia, MENA and Asia, emphasizing early coordination with distributors. “The purpose of cinema is to reach the screen. That is why you must sit at the table with distributors during the script stage.”

 

She described Russia as the strongest market for Turkish films, noting that audience familiarity with Turkish actors “has a powerful effect.”

In animation, Sıyahmartı Animation Studios founder Nurullah Yenihan argued that locally coded narratives struggle internationally. “We must work with universal codes. We need three things: a message for children, humor for families and high-quality visuals.”

 

He noted that China’s animation market now surpasses the U.S. and that entering its market is challenging. “China is a closed box. We entered strictly through a co-production, and now we are taking our own script.”

 

 Filming through a time of trauma

 

The festival also screened “All That’s Left of You” as part of its Palestine selection at Atlas 1948 Cinema. Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri said the film’s script “touched his heart,” adding, “This is the second time I am watching it, yet I still cannot stop crying.”

 

He said the film “does not fear diving into the core of sorrow,” contrasting it with news coverage that “does not give space to pain.”

 

Filming during the ongoing violence brought delays and forced location changes; Bakri said, “All the problems we experienced were nothing compared to what we saw in Gaza.” Stressing the importance of Palestinians telling their own stories, he added, “Foreigners should not come and tell our story; Palestinians should be allowed to tell it.”

breakthrough,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

    Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

  2. Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

    Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

  3. Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

    Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

  4. Türkiye ready to host COP31 alone if Australia rejects co-chairmanship

    Türkiye ready to host COP31 alone if Australia rejects co-chairmanship

  5. 1.4 mln people can take emergency shelter in metro tunnels, minister says

    1.4 mln people can take emergency shelter in metro tunnels, minister says
Recommended
Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: Survey

Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: Survey
Outlander-inspired costumes to bring new energy with ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’

Outlander-inspired costumes to bring new energy with ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’
Bruno Verjus’ radical manifesto of simplicity

Bruno Verjus’ radical manifesto of simplicity
Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford film

Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford film
Prague cathedrals long-awaited organ to pipe up in 2026

Prague cathedral's long-awaited organ to pipe up in 2026
Culture Report reveals global cultural trends

Culture Report reveals global cultural trends
WORLD Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iranian authorities have launched cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall as the country faces its worst drought in decades, state media has reported.

ECONOMY Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

Housing prices across Türkiye continued their upward trajectory in October, according to Endeksa’s October 2025 Housing Value Report, which uses artificial intelligence to calculate real estate values.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿