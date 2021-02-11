Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention

  • February 11 2021 07:00:00

Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention

ISTANBUL
Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention

A Turkish scientist has designed a new tool that can identify smaller concentrations of drug powders within 20 seconds with an infrared light technology.

The tool could provide law-enforcement officers and forensic chemists a quick and accurate way to identify illicit drugs or narcotic substances.

The artificial intelligence-supported and cloud-based system of the chemist Derya Cebeci, who returned to Turkey from the U.S., is expected to be activated this year.

The technology developed by Cebeci can detect the content of drugs within 20 seconds, just like reading a barcode.

Pointing out that 1 million people die every year in the world due to uncontrolled products such as fake cancer drugs or fake cough syrups containing antifreeze, Cebeci stressed that this technology can also be used in the analysis of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Turkish chemist thinks that the counterfeit medicine market, which is worth $400 billion across the world, could be hit hard with this system.

The detection process is carried out without producing any chemical waste and without any consumption costs, according to the scientist.

Portable, simple to use, and cost-effective, the technology also will be used by the Health Ministry and the Police Department in Turkey, as well as by Interpol, European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and various international customs firms around the world, said Demirören News Agency.

chemistry, invention,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  2. Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

    Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

  3. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  4. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  5. Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

    Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved
Recommended
700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court
Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows

Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows
Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’
Nationalist leader criticizes decision for former CHP deputy’s retrial

Nationalist leader criticizes decision for former CHP deputy’s retrial
Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem
Hottest January record breaks in 72 sites of Turkey

Hottest January record breaks in 72 sites of Turkey
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Turkey’s unemployment rate was 12.9 percent with a 0.4-percentage-point decrease year on year in November 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 10.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 