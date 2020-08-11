Turkish Central Bank zeros open market liquidity limits

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero liquidity limits offered to primary dealers as part of open market operations, it announced on Aug. 11.

The decision will be effective as of Aug. 12, the bank said in a statement.

Enver Erkan, an economist at private investment firm Tera Yatirim, said tightening liquidity conditions will reduce the supply of cheap funding.

"We expect Turkish lira-weighted average interest rates will surpass the bank's policy rate (8.25%) and hit 9.75%," Erkan said, adding that "the move can be seen as a covert rate hike."

Last Friday, the bank decided to cut liquidity limits in half after the dollar/lira exchange rate hit an all-time high of over 7.30.