Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

  • February 26 2021 11:54:22

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves amounted to $95.7 billion at the end of January 2020, the bank announced on Feb. 26. 

According to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report, total reserve assets rose 2.6% in January from the end of December.

Foreign currency reserves - in convertible foreign currencies - totaled $51.9 billion, up 7.2% compared to the previous month.

In January, the bank's gold reserves decreased 2.5% on a monthly basis to $42.2 billion.

Short-term predetermined net drains of the government and the central bank, including foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit liabilities, remained unchanged at $28.2 billion, the report said.

Of these, almost $22.9 billion were in principal repayments and $5.3 billion in interest payments, it added.

Additionally, outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities arising from the central bank's financial derivative activities with resident and non-resident banks stood at $59.3 billion, of which $20.9 billion is due in one month.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to unveil reform package in March: Erdoğan

    Turkey to unveil reform package in March: Erdoğan

  2. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  3. Turkey aims to vaccinate nearly 53 million people by end May

    Turkey aims to vaccinate nearly 53 million people by end May

  4. Nearly 300,000 buildings in quake-prone Istanbul over 40 years old, report says

    Nearly 300,000 buildings in quake-prone Istanbul over 40 years old, report says

  5. Turkey moving to second stage in vaccination drive

    Turkey moving to second stage in vaccination drive
Recommended
Turkeys foreign trade gap narrows 32.8% in January

Turkey's foreign trade gap narrows 32.8% in January

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief
Turkey to spend $9.3 bln for power distribution up to 2025

Turkey to spend $9.3 bln for power distribution up to 2025
Moody’s improves Turkeys growth rates

Moody’s improves Turkey's growth rates
Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Turkish Treasury borrows over $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows over $1 bln through auctions
WORLD US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

The United States on Feb. 25 hailed progress in turning around its troubled Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and the European Union said it was also on track to meet jab targets as global coronavirus deaths topped 2.5 million.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves amounted to $95.7 billion at the end of January 2020, the bank announced on Feb. 26. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.