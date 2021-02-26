Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves amounted to $95.7 billion at the end of January 2020, the bank announced on Feb. 26.

According to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report, total reserve assets rose 2.6% in January from the end of December.

Foreign currency reserves - in convertible foreign currencies - totaled $51.9 billion, up 7.2% compared to the previous month.

In January, the bank's gold reserves decreased 2.5% on a monthly basis to $42.2 billion.

Short-term predetermined net drains of the government and the central bank, including foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit liabilities, remained unchanged at $28.2 billion, the report said.

Of these, almost $22.9 billion were in principal repayments and $5.3 billion in interest payments, it added.

Additionally, outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities arising from the central bank's financial derivative activities with resident and non-resident banks stood at $59.3 billion, of which $20.9 billion is due in one month.



