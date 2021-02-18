Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

  • February 18 2021 14:17:00

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

The Turkish Central Bank on Feb. 18 kept the policy rate stable in line with market expectations.

The bank's policy rate - also known as the one-week repo rate - stands at 17 percent, the bank said in a statement, noting that additional monetary tightening would be delivered if needed.

"The decelerating impact of the strong monetary tightening on credit and domestic demand is expected to become more significant, hence the effects of demand and cost factors on inflation are envisaged to wane gradually," the bank said.

The balance between the monetary policy rate and actual/expected inflation will be sustained decisively until permanent price stability and 5 percent target are reached, it added.

A total of 21 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency last Friday forecast no change in interest rates except for six economists expecting a rise ranging between 0.75 percentage points and 1.00 percentage points in one-week repo rate.

In January, the bank also kept its benchmark interest rate constant at 17 percent.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

    Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

  2. British plan needs to be examined

    British plan needs to be examined

  3. Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

    Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

  4. Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

    Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

  5. Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

    Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived
Recommended
Consumer confidence rises in February

Consumer confidence rises in February
Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club
SOCAR mulls hydrogen supply to Europe via TANAP

SOCAR mulls hydrogen supply to Europe via TANAP
Turkey gears up for intl defense industry fair in May

Turkey gears up for int'l defense industry fair in May
Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity
Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December

Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December
WORLD UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

The United Nations on Feb. 17 led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

The Turkish Central Bank on Feb. 18 kept the policy rate stable in line with market expectations.
SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.