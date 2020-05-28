Turkish Central Bank int'l reserves at $86.3 bln in April

  • May 28 2020 11:05:00

Turkish Central Bank int'l reserves at $86.3 bln in April

ISTANBUL
Turkish Central Bank intl reserves at $86.3 bln in April

The official reserves of the Turkish Central Bank reached $86.3 billion as of the end of April, the bank announced on May 28. 

The April figure showed that total reserve assets slipped 6.3% from the previous month.

Foreign currency reserves in convertible foreign currencies fell 15.5% to $50.1 billion during the same period.

Last month, the bank's gold reserves including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped surged 10.8% month-on-month to $34.8 billion.

On an annual basis, the bank's official reserves declined 7%, down from $92.8 billion at the end of April 2019.

Liability side

Short-term predetermined net drains of the central government and the Central Bank foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit. accounts of residents abroad within the bank posted a 0.6% monthly decrease in
April, reaching $22.3 billion, the bank said.

"Of this amount, $17.3 billion was in principal repayments and $5 billion in interest payments," the bank said.

The bank also said the contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency amounted to $30.2 billion last month, down 7.4% from end-March.

Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  2. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  3. Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

    Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

  4. Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

    Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

  5. Inter-city train services resume

    Inter-city train services resume
Recommended
Economic confidence in Turkey jumps in May

Economic confidence in Turkey jumps in May
Turkey backs firms in their digital transformation

Turkey backs firms in their digital transformation

Turkey seeking to end 2020 with growth: Finance minister

Turkey seeking to end 2020 with growth: Finance minister

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes
Turkey breaks electricity generation record with renewables, domestic coal

Turkey breaks electricity generation record with renewables, domestic coal
Turkey exports more than 1,000 mechanical ventilators

Turkey exports more than 1,000 mechanical ventilators
WORLD Bodies of Turkish Cypriots still waiting in London mosque

Bodies of Turkish Cypriots still waiting in London mosque

The bodies of 18 Turkish Cypriots who are due to be sent back to their homeland are still being held in a London mosque weeks after their deaths.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank intl reserves at $86.3 bln in April

Turkish Central Bank int'l reserves at $86.3 bln in April

The official reserves of the Turkish Central Bank reached $86.3 billion as of the end of April, the bank announced on May 28. 
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.