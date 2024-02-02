Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

ANKARA
Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

Türkiye’s central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Feb. 2 that she was resigning after less than a year on the job.

Erkan, the first woman governor of Türkiye's Central Bank, said in a message posted on X she's been proudly serving as the chair of the Central Bank since June 8, 2023, and the increase in Türkiye's reserves and economic data and indicators on inflation prove this success.

"A major reputation assassination campaign has recently been organized against me," Erkan said in her statement.

She added that she was stepping down "in order to prevent my family and my innocent child, who is not even one-and-a-half years old, from being further affected by this process."

Erkan thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In her statement, Erkan said that she had "requested from the president to be pardoned from my duties, which I have carried out with honor from the first day."

"I respect her decision and thank her for her service to our country," Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Erkan’s resignation. The policies led by Erdoğan will continue to be implemented under the leadership of the new governor, he added.

Erkan, a finance executive in the United States, became the first-ever woman to head Türkiye’s Central Bank after Erdoğan appointed her as the institution’s governor last June.

Since she took the helm of the Central Bank in June after the May elections, the bank has raised the key interest rate by a massive 3,650 basis points as part of its efforts to bring inflation under control.

resigns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

    Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

  2. Erdoğan vows to prepare Turkish cities for the future

    Erdoğan vows to prepare Turkish cities for the future

  3. Istanbul church reopens after deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopens after deadly attack as 25 arrested

  4. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  5. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC
Recommended
Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Venezuela

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Venezuela
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results

Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results
Worlds air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels

World's air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels
Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes

Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes
China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter

China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

Turkish Central Bank governor Erkan resigns

Türkiye’s central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Feb. 2 that she was resigning after less than a year on the job.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿