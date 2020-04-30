Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

  April 30 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Central Bank on April 30 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%.

The 0.8 percentage point fall was driven by the downward revision in the projections of the output gap and food inflation, the Central Bank governor said while presenting the second inflation report.

Murat Uysal said that the figure is expected to fluctuate between 5.5% and 9.3% at end-2020.

He added that recent monetary and fiscal measures will contribute to financial stability and post-pandemic recovery by supporting the potential output of the economy.

"We have had our estimations in a framework where the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on global and domestic volatility and economic activity will gradually weaken in the second half of the year," Uysal stressed.

The bank kept the annual inflation projection for next year at 5.4%, he added.

The country's annual inflation rate in March stood at 11.86%, down from 12.37% the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

Turkey,

