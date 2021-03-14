Turkish Cargo carries UNICEF-supplied COVID-19 vaccines

  • March 14 2021 10:12:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has carried coronavirus vaccines and other medical equipment supplied by UNICEF across the world.

"As the air cargo brand that utilizes the widest flight network of the world, Turkish Cargo shoulders an important mission in the fight against the pandemic," it said in a press release on March 13.

The firm has carried 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were procured from India by UNICEF, from India's Mumbai to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It also carried hundreds of thousands of syringes from Barcelona to Tunis and COVID-19 vaccines from Amsterdam to Kyiv, Tbilisi and Amman, for the UNICEF.

The firm has also carried China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to various countries globally.

