Turkish, British defense chiefs discuss Idlib

ANKARA

Turkey's defense chief and his British counterpart spoke by phone late on Feb. 24 about Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

Hulusi Akar and Ben Wallace also discussed other defense and security issues, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Akar also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Zahorodniuk late on Feb. 24. The duo exchanged views by phone on issues spanning defense and security cooperation.