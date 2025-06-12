Turkish body launches probe into Coca-Cola over possible competition violation

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Competition Board has initiated a formal investigation into the company responsible for the distribution and sale of Coca-Cola beverages in the Turkish market over allegations of anti-competitive practices.

The investigation follows a preliminary review by the authority, which found indications that Coca-Cola may have implemented practices that restricted or obstructed the sale of rival beverage brands at retail locations where its own products are sold.

It covers a wide portfolio of brands operated by the company in Türkiye, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Cappy, Fuse Tea, Monster, Burn, Powerade and Damla.

As part of the investigation, officials will also assess whether the company has complied with the commitments it made to the competition board in 2021, according to the formal statement published by the authority.

Earlier this year, Türkiye’s competition authority also launched an investigation into the American food company Frito-Lay over similar charges, fining the company 1.3 billion Turkish Liras ($33.1 million) as a result. The board ruled at the time that 30 percent of Frito-Lay stands would be set aside exclusively for competitor products in sales locations without any stands with competition brands.