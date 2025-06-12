Turkish body launches probe into Coca-Cola over possible competition violation

Turkish body launches probe into Coca-Cola over possible competition violation

ISTANBUL
Turkish body launches probe into Coca-Cola over possible competition violation

Türkiye’s Competition Board has initiated a formal investigation into the company responsible for the distribution and sale of Coca-Cola beverages in the Turkish market over allegations of anti-competitive practices.

The investigation follows a preliminary review by the authority, which found indications that Coca-Cola may have implemented practices that restricted or obstructed the sale of rival beverage brands at retail locations where its own products are sold.

It covers a wide portfolio of brands operated by the company in Türkiye, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Cappy, Fuse Tea, Monster, Burn, Powerade and Damla.

As part of the investigation, officials will also assess whether the company has complied with the commitments it made to the competition board in 2021, according to the formal statement published by the authority.

Earlier this year, Türkiye’s competition authority also launched an investigation into the American food company Frito-Lay over similar charges, fining the company 1.3 billion Turkish Liras ($33.1 million) as a result. The board ruled at the time that 30 percent of Frito-Lay stands would be set aside exclusively for competitor products in sales locations without any stands with competition brands.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

    Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

  2. Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

    Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

  3. Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

    Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

  4. Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

    Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

  5. Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action
No legitimacy for Israels attack on Iran: AKP spokesman

'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman
Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent

Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent
Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore

Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore
Few yet resolute, graduates of top high school choose Türkiye

Few yet resolute, graduates of top high school choose Türkiye
Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan

Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan
WORLD UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging nations to take "all measures necessary" to place pressure on Israel.
ECONOMY Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

After three years of doom-defying growth, Russia's heavily militarized economy is slowing, facing a widening budget deficit and weak oil prices, all under the threat of more Western sanctions.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿